TZ hopes go up in smoke after loss

Dar es Salaam. The national cricket team blew an opportunity to improve their chances of progressing to the ICC World Cricket League Division 5 after tumbling to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Ghana on Tuesday.

The Tanzanian boys are in South Africa battling it out at the 2017 World Cricket League Qualifier – Africa for a single slot to the world event, which will take place in September.

However, after Tuesday’s loss, Tanzania will not manage to finish at the top, which is a precondition for qualification.

The Tanzanian boys, who recovered from a 26-run loss to Botswana to beat Zambia by two wickets on Monday, approached the Ghanaians positively, but the West Africans proved that their unbeaten run was no fluke.

Tanzania started the tournament with a bang when they battered Nigeria by 148 runs before losing to Botswana. They secured a morale-booster when laboured to down the Zambians. They needed a win over Ghana to stop them from securing the lone slot to the world event easily. Tanzania will wind up their matches against Sierra Leone today, a game that is a mere formality.

On Tuesday, another superb bowling performance from Ghana saw the men from West Africa claim their fourth consecutive victory.

Ghana once again won the toss and sent the Tanzanians in to bat first, hoping to replicate their performance from the previous day.

And they did just that, with Vincent Ateak leading the way with figures of 3 for 13 from 10 overs including 3 maidens. They restricted the Tanzanians to 133/9 from their allotted 50 overs.

A solid opening stand of 52 between Simon Ateak and Frank Baaleri set up the chase.

In the day’s other matches at Sahara Park Willowmoore, Zambia won the toss and chose to bat against Nigeria. They were bowled out for 152 inside 43 overs as the Nigerians claimed their 2nd win of the tournament.

Botswana battled Sierra Leone hoping to stay on the heels of Ghana with a victory. Sierra Leone got off to a bad start losing their first 3 wickets for just 26 runs. They never recovered setting Botswana a target of 138 for victory.