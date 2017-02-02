TZ karatekas set sights on world meet

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is among countries expected to compete in the Funakoshi Gichin championship World Karate Championship to be held in Ireland later this year.

For the Tanzanian karatekas, the Ireland championship will be part of their preparations ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Games will feature five new sports as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the additions of baseball/softball, sport climbing, surfing, karate and skateboarding.

These are not all entirely new, with baseball and softball featuring separately between 1992 and 2008, and surf lifesaving being a demonstration sport in the 1900 games in Paris.

The rest, however, will be Olympic events for the first time in what should be an interesting tournament in Tokyo in four years’ time.

Last year, Tokyo Games organisers recommended the inclusion of these new events, with the IOC approving them in the hope that it will attract more youth to the games in the future.

Tanzania Shotokan Karate Association (Tashoka) secretary general, Jerome Mhagama said yesterday that they need at least Sh2.5 million for the team’s participation in the World Championship slated for August.

“Ours is among a few countries that are endowed with abundant karate skills. Our karatekas just need exposure to make their presence felt in high-profile competitions,” Mhagama said.

His confidence stems from the fact that, for years, the Tanzanian karatekas have been performing impressively in the East Africa championships.

“I am optimistic that we will manage to raise funds for our team’s preparations and participation in the World Championship in Ireland,” he said.

He appealed to institutions and individuals for financial support, saying they want the karatekas to undergo adequate preparations for the championship.