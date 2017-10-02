TZ ratifies anti-doping convention

Dar es Salaam. Only eight countries are yet to sign the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) convention against doping after Tanzania ratified the agreement.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has announced that Tanzania has become the 187th country to ratify the convention against doping in sports.

The announcement means there are now just eight countries worldwide that have yet to become signatories, namely Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Lebanon, Timor Leste and Niue.

“We are delighted that Tanzania has become the latest country to show its commitment to clean sports through its ratification of the Unesco Convention,” the Wada president, Sir Craig Reedie said yesterday.

“Ninety nine per cent of governments of the world have pledged their support to clean sports and vowed to ensure that the Unesco convention is implemented and practiced effectively in their respective countries.