TZ runners target medals at world meet in Kampala

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian runners have stepped up training ahead of the battle for slots on the national team that will represent the country at the 2017 IAAF World Cross Country Championships Kampala, Uganda.

Over 30 athletes are undergoing training in various regions across the country ahead of the National Cross Country Championships, which will be used to select the national team.

The national event will take place on February 18 at Moshi Golf Club, Kilimanjaro.

Tanzania intends to field 28 runners at the world championships, according to Athletics Tanzania (AT) secretary general, Wilhelm Gidabuday.

“We feel that it would be better that we work on their (runners’) endurance, speed and other technical aspects, but the earmarked athletes will have to complete against others from various parts of our country,” said the AT official.

“We believe the top athletes will take the day and be called for the national team,” he explained

He voiced optimism that Tanzanin runners would make a mark at the Kampala Championship, which is expected to feature over 700 athletes from various countries across the world.

“We are working hard to ensure athletes who will constitute the national team have what it takes to win medals at the world championship. We know that they will be against world class runners,” he said. The IAAF World Cross Country Championships will take place on March 23 at Kololo Ceremonial grounds in Kampala.

The competition will come back to Africa a decade after the IAAF World Cross Country Championships was last held on the continent, in Mombasa, Kenya.

The Ugandan capital won the right to stage the competition after winning a vote against Manama, Bahrain.

“Our have confirmed our participation in this year’s IAAF World Cross Country in Kampala. If all goes well, we will field 28 athletes at the event,” said the AT official.

Gidabuday said preparations for the national Cross Country Championship were on. He said runners from various regions would battle it out for top honours in men, women and juniors’ categories.