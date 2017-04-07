TZ springs to new heights in ranking

By By Fredrick Nwaka @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanzania has moved up 22 places in the latest FIFA World ranking following Taifa Stars’ impressive performance in their last two friendly matches.

The country is placed 135 in the world, according to the ranking released yesterday by the world soccer governing body.

Taifa Stars beat Botswana 2-0 at the National Stadium before notching up a 2-1 win over Burundi at the same venue.

Brazil capped off a fine fortnight of football as they moved to the top of the ranking, reclaiming their seat at the top of the podium after a seven-year hiatus.

Not since their elimination from 2010 World Cup in South Africa at the hands of the Netherlands – being usurped in the table by eventual champions Spain, have the former world champions held the No1 position.

However, recent wins over Uruguay and Paraguay in booking their place at Russia 2018 secured their return to top spot.

With 129 games played across the month there was movement throughout the table, as just 19 of the 211 member associations stood steady in their March placings.

With five of those 19 within the top ten, Switzerland (9, plus 2) were the only side to break into the top ten, with Uruguay heading in the opposite direction (15, minus 6).

Poland (11, plus 1) built on their best-ever placing last month to go one better – a feat mirrored by Burkina Faso (35, plus 1).

Meanwhile, Peru (17, plus 1), Curaçao (70, plus 4), Swaziland (88, plus 10), and Papua New Guinea (156, plus 14) also registered new personal bests.

In East Africa, Kenya has joined the top 80 in the latest ranking. It has moved 10 places up from position 88 to 78.

Uganda is still the best ranked side in the region at position 72, followed by Kenya while Rwanda is third.