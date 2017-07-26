TZ to field 8 runners in world meet

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will field eight runners at the World Athletics Championship in London, United Kingdom early next month, it has been revealed.

Athletics Tanzania (AT) secretary general Wilhelm Gidabuday said yesterday that the athletes would leave for London on August 1.

Gidabuday named the runners as the 2017 Mumbai Marathon gold medalist Alphonce Felix Simbu, Ezekiel Jaffary and Stephano Huche who will compete in men’s marathon.

Others are Sarah Ramadhan and Magdalena Shauri, who will battle it out for medals in the women’s marathon, while Failuna Abdi will compete in the women’s 10000m race.

Also on the list are Gabriel Geay and Emmanuel Giniki, who will compete in the men’s 5,000m race.

The runners are now undergoing residential camp in Arusha under two coaches, namely Francis John and Zacharia Barrie.

According to the AT official, the International Athletics Federation (IAAF) has already provided them with return air tickets for the team and officials who will accompany the runners.

He explained that the runners are in top shape ahead of the championships and believe they record the best results.