TZ to field two runners in Africa Youths Games

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania would be represented by two runners in the African Youths Games to be held in Algiers, Algeria in July.

The runners are Francis Damiano and Regina Deogratius according to the Athletics Tanzania AT) Secretary General, Wilhelm Gidabuday.

Gidabuday said the two runners have the best standard in the games as well as international exposure. The two runners featured in the Youths Commonwealth games in Nassau, Bahamas last year. Damiano won bronze medal in the Nassau Games. The runners will be under head Mwinga Mwanjala who said Tanzania must expect a medal in the event scheduled to start from July 18 to 28. Damiano will compete in 3,000m while Regina in 800m respectively.

The international multi-sport event is held after every four years to complement the current All-Africa Games. The first Games were hosted by Rabat, Morocco. This international sportive event has been created by Lassana Palenfo, the current director of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa.

Meanwhile; Athletics Tanzania (AT) has announced new dates of the U-18 Eastern Africa youths Athletics Championships (EAAR) which was scheduled to take place from May 4 to 5 at the National Stadium. The event will now take place from June 29 to 30 at the National Stadium. The reason for postponement due to less number of the participating countries as per rules and regulations of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations.

IAAF regulation requires at least half number of member countries to feature in the event contrary to what happened to Tanzania’s event. Only five countries were so far confirmed to feature in the event which is contrary to the regulations. Only five countries out of 11 had confirmed for the event.

The countries were Somalia, Eritrea, Djibouti, Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania.