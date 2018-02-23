TZ top golfer Joseph now seeks to conquer Nairobi

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s top golfer Victor Joseph is brimming with confidence ahead of this year’s ‘Muthaiga Golf Open,’ which tees off in Nairobi, Kenya, tomorrow.

The two-day tournament has attracted top players from various countries around the African continent.

Joseph will be up against a number of elite golfers in the 36-hole championship, including Kenyans Samuel Njoroge and Daniel Nduva.

Joseph has been honing his skills for weeks at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club – and has declared himself ready for the challenge.

“In sports, there is always some pressure that comes on; but I am ready for the challenge,” he said yesterday ahead of what promises to be a tough tournament.

“I know that it’s going to be tough, because everyone wants to win the title; but I am well prepared,” he insisted, stressing that he trained seriously because he expects to face stiff opposition from the region’s Big Players.

Joseph – who finished runner-up at the Rwanda Golf Open recently – will also compete in this year’s Kenya Open, which roars into life on March 22.

The four-day tournament will also take place at Nairobi’s Muthaiga Golf Club.

Joseph, one of the best golfers in the country at the moment, has been performing impressively in international competitions in the past four years.

To ensure he steals show in the Nairobi championship, the gifted golfer has been in Kenya for two weeks.

“I have been here for a couple weeks engaged in a training as I know what is ahead of me,” Joseph told The Citizen by phone from nairobi yesterday.

“I am going to play against experienced and well trained opponents, but I am ready for the challenge,” he added confidently.