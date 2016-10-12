Tanga Stars braced for Nyerere Championship

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Tanga Stars have unveiled a 14-member team that will battle it out at the two-day Nyerere Memorial Hockey Championship scheduled to kick off on Friday in Moshi.

Ten highly rated Tanzanian clubs have so far confirmed their participation at the event, which is designed to commemorate the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who died on October 14, 1999.

Tanga Stars coach Sir Shamshudin said they were poised for the tournament, which according to him, will be more competitive considering the teams that have registered.

“We have prepared very well, so we hope to make our presence felt at the championship. It is my belief that it is going to be very competitive judging by the teams that will be slugging it out,” the coach said.

He named the players comprising the team as Mufadal Juzer, Mohamed Rajab, Ibrahim Njuki,Yakobo Nakari,Tassao Elakin and Juma Maneno.

Others are Deeep Visram, Nael Asher, Reekash Gohil, Mihir Gohil, Smitesh Wadgama, Ally Sele and Peter Antony.

Shamshudin the tournament will also help give his players experience as they smart from two consecutive defeats at the hand of Arusha Twigas and Moshi Khalsa.

“We played two friendlies and lost them, but they gave us lessons that we have addressed. However, this tournament has come at the right time and hopefully my players will gain more experience there,” he said.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, the Tanzania Hockey Association (THA) secretary, Kaushik Doshi, said the tournament will be bankrolled by the Sikh Community of Moshi. It is the fifth edition they will be sponsoring.

Doshi named other teams that will be eying top prizes in Moshi as the defending champions Moshi Khalsa, Kili Vijana, Magereza, Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF), El-Hilal, Dar Khalsa, DI and Zanzibar. The previous edition was held in 2014 with Moshi Khalsa A making the most of their home ground advantage. They stunned tournament favourites Tanzania Prisons in the exciting final. Moshi Khalsa A registered a 4-2 win in post-match shootouts.