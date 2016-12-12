Tanzania beat Sand Cranes in friendly

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national beach soccer side overcame their visitors from Uganda, the Sand Cranes, 7-5 during the international friendly match played at the Karume Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Samwel John and Salum Kashiru combined to bring down the Uganda Sand Cranes with the goals. Emmanuel Kalyowa, team skipper Roch Somoka, Davis Kasujja, Ambrose Natulinda and an own goal from a Tanzanian defender were the goal scorers for the Ugandan side.

The match, which was on Fifa and Caf dates, attracted hundreds of fans with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) president, Jamal Malinzi, also attending the encounter.

The match was meant to hone players’ skills ahead of Caf-organised championship. Tanzania’s head coach John Mwansasu lavished praise on his players saying it was the beginning of good things.

Mwansasu called on beach soccer stakeholders to continue supporting the team as they prepare for tough competitions ahead.