Tanzania cyclists for tour de Machakos event

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Arusha Cycling Club (ACC) is sending a seven-men strong team to Machakos in Kenya where they will compete in a four day stage of Tour de Machakos to start today.

According to one of the ACC top officials, Bram Markey, the team have been generously supported by Benson Security Systems.

The Tour de Machakos is a four-day road race on some of Kenya’s finest tarmac roads.

On the first day, the riders race a knock-out criterium in the Machakos city park, whereas on the other three days, the cyclists have to battle it out on the many hills and mountains surrounding Machakos.

On the second day, the riders have to cross above 2100 meters of altitude, whereas on the third day they have to conquer over 2000 meters of climbing.

The best is saved for last, as the longest stage with 104 kilometers comes on the last day.

According to Markey, competition is fierce, as some of Africa’s best cycling teams are vying for the $10,000 worth of prize money (over Sh20 million).

Markey said that they thank the security system fim for their timely support. HE said that it could not be an easy for ACC to fund all of the logistics of going to race on a road bike in a different country. “Transport, food, accommodation, training, spare parts, bike maintenance and a team outfit are the minimum requirements to be able to compete,”.

“Without the support of the title sponsor, the Arusha based club would not be able to send its Benson Security Cycling Team to Keny,” he said. “As racing in Kenya requires a lot of preparation without good financial support from a any company we would not be able to take part in the event.

“Having acknowledged their financial support, we have therefore decided to brand our team as Benson Security Cycling Team,” he said.

“With the additional support of Arusha Bicycle Center, the team is now fully funded and grateful for the opportunity to race amongst the best,” he said