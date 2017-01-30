Tanzania eyes the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo @TheCitizenTz sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is intending to feature a football team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, for the first time in a history. Tanzanian football has never participated in the games since the country started taking part in the 1960’s.

TFF information officer, Alfred Lucas said that they will cooperate with the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) to make sure that they fulfil the long time dream.

“We’re determined to feature a team in the games. We’re making preparations to ensure that we go as serious contenders,” he said.

However, the local footballers will have to take part in the qualifying series to secure a ticket for the games, whose last edition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last year with Tanzania returning empty handed, after competing in swimming, athletics and judo.

Lucas said the Under-23 national team (Kilimanjaro Warriors) players are attending a one-week camp at the federation’s headquarters at Karume Memorial Stadium in Dar es Salaam for preliminary preparations ahead of the qualifying series.