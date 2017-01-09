Tanzania girls set for Africa hockey club tourney

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania women’s hockey team is in Kenya for the Africa Club Championship, which got underway yesterday at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.

Kenya’s Butali Sugar Warriors have been drawn in arguably a group of death in the championship billed to be tough but exciting.

According to the fixtures, Ghana Police and Ghana Customs are in Group B alongside Nigeria’s Heartland, Tanzanian club and Wananchi. By Friday, it was only the Ghanaian and Ugandan sides that had yet to arrive in Nairobi, according to other Kenyan sources.

Butali men’s bronze medallists in 2007, have drawn 23 times record winners Sharkia from Egypt, Ghana Police and Nigerian champions Niger Flickers in Pool B.

Kenya’s second men’s team in the competition, Kenya Police are in Pool A that has champions Eastern Company (Egypt), Ghana’s Exchequers and the Ugandan duo of Wananchi and Weatherhead.

In the women’s fixtures, Kenya’s Telkom Orange and Sliders have been placed together in Pool A.

Other teams in the pool are Sharkia, Weatherhead and Nigerian club Elrufai. Orange, who are the defending champions, will be favourites to top the group. Participating teams in the men’s discipline are (Pool A) Eastern Company (Egypt), Exchequers (Ghana), Kenya Police, Wananchi and Weatherhead (from Uganda).