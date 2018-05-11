Tanzania swimmers proud of Morocco event results

Friday, May 11, 2018

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian swimmers have managed to improve their personal best time in the just ended World’s International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade Games in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Tanzania was represented by seven swimmers, namely, Aaron Akwenda, Shivani Bhatt, Khaleed Ladha, Niamh Baker, Yuki Omori, Dhashrrad Magesvaran and Caleb O’Sullivan. The swimming and surfing competitions will take place in Casablanca. The team was under Coach John Belela who will be accompanied by other officials; Beena Patel, Divyangna Bhatt, Mark Eugene and Lingeswary Ramasamy.

Speaking after their arrivals, Yuki Omori said they faced the tough challenges in the event which featured participants from than 50 countries.

“It was not easy for us. We met world class swimmers, but we managed to show our best and given special trophy to recognise our participation. This is a challenge to us to do better. We do believe that we’ll put up a good performance in the next edition,” said Omori.

Team head coach John Belela said that preparations are the main obstacles to win medals in the event. The TSA acting chairman Imani Dominic congratulated the swimmers for the show despite the fact that they did not win medals.

Dominic said Tanzania featured for the first time in the games and managed to show their prowess against the top swimmers in the world.

“We are now prepare swimmers to compete internationally, what they have done in the event is proud to us when comparing their ages, we have been impressed,” said Dominic.

