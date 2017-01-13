Tanzania to face Uganda in 2019 Afcon qualifiers

By Sauli Giliard @mansauli sgiliard@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanzania has been drawn in Group L of the AFCON Cameroon 2019 Qualifiers with Cape Verde, Uganda and Lesotho.

According to CAF, the group stage of qualifying will commence in June and end in November 2018.

Tanzania qualified for the African Cup of Nations in 1980 in the finals played in Nigeria, where the hosts beat Algeria to lift the first trophy of the tournament.

According to Thursday night’s draw in Libravile, Gabon, another Cecafa member, Rwanda has been drawn in Group H, which also comprises Ivory Coast, Guinea and the Central African Republic.

Kenya is in Group F and will face other Cecafa member Ethiopia and West Africa giant Ghana and Sierra Leone.

Burundi pitted in Group C and is supposed to work hard to beat Mali, Gabon and Djibouti/South Sudan to qualify for the most respected tourney on the continent.

Draw in full

GROUP A: Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Sao Tome/Madagascar

GROUP B: Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros/Mauritius

GROUP C: Mali, Gabon, Burundi, Djibouti/South Sudan

GROUP D: Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

GROUP E: Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

GROUP F: Ghana, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Kenya

GROUP G: DR Congo, Congo, Zimbabwe, Liberia

GROUP H: Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

GROUP I: Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

GROUP J: Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

GROUP K: Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia