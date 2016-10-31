Monday, October 31, 2016

Tanzanians find it tough at East African Golf Challenge

George Kivalia, the NMB golf captain, takes a

George Kivalia, the NMB golf captain, takes a shot during the tournament organised by the bank at the Lugalo Club course on Saturday. PHOTO | Anthony Siame 

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian golfers have found the going tough in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia as the East African Golf Challenge headed into the climax.

Uganda, who have been shining in the sport lately, were in the lead.

Before the start of yesterday’s round, theTanzanians were trailing at number four.

Tanzania made a bright start on Thursday when Hendrick Nyenza nicked the final hole at the nine-hole against Ugandan captain Becca Mwanja.

But on Saturday, the local golfers lost steam and were behind Uganda, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Tanzania has had a brilliant participation in the regional event, but the odds were stacked against them in this edition. In the previous tournament, they finished third in Kigali, Rwanda.

Uganda, who are also the defending champions, were boasting 11 points at the summit followed by Kenya with 10.

Ethiopia tied with Kenya on 10 points as Tanzania followed with seven and Rwanda had two.

