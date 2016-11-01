Tayana eyes success at Turkish meet

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTZ bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar Gymkhana Club player Tayana William was oozing with confidence as she teed off at the Turkish Airline World Golf Championship in Belek, Antalya yesterday.

Tayana, who won the ticket to play in one of the world’s biggest golf tournament, is in Turkey and she vowed that she would win the country plaudits.

The Dar es Salaam golfer will be up in arms against other 61 competitors who also won a similar sponsorship from different countries.

“I prepared fairly well and I am looking forward to pulling some surprises here. Since I am the only Tanzanian in this event, I believe that I will put up some extra efforts to win top honours,” she said.

The grand final of the 2016 Turkish Airlines World Golf cup, corporate golf’s Amateur tournament round one started yesterday and the Grand Final winners will be obtained tomorrow.