Team TZ end ‘Club Games’ agony

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania ended its long wait for a medal in the Commonwealth Youth Games when up-and-coming runner Francis Damiano snatched a bronze in Bahamas on Saturday night.

Aware of the expectations from millions of sports fans back home, Damiano put up a spirited fight to clock 8.37.51 in the boys’ 3,000m race, a few seconds behind Kenyan Edwin Bett.

The 16-year-old’s medal is the first for Tanzania since 2008 when Mary Naali gave the country its first ever silverware in the Youth ‘Club Games’ by claiming a bronze in Pune, India.

With Tanzania having last won a medal nine years ago, some sports enthusiasts’ prophecy of not foreseeing the country winning a silverware at the Bahamas games was slowly but surely becoming a reality before the exploits of Damiano.

However, his compatriot Regina Deogratius, who had to vowed steal show at the multi-sport event, failed even to make her presence felt in the girls’ 800m race.

In the boys’ 3,000m race, Damiano made a bright start and seemed destined for a gold at one point. He, however, slightly lost steam towards the end of the closely contested race, enabling Bett to win gold medal in 8.23.96. Canada’s Joshua Desouza snatched a silver medal after clocking 8.35.51. The games came to a close on Saturday night.

Other runners who competed in the race include Thomas Witkowicz of Canada, who finished fourth in 8.50.78 and Adam Graham Scott of Scotland finished fifth after clocking 9.04.69.

New Zealand’s Isaiah Priddey failed to finish the race, which featured a number of the world’s finest athletes.

Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) secretary general, Filbert Bayi heaped praise on Damiano yesterday, saying his achievement was a step in the right direction.

The Tanzanian athletics legend said the committee was excited with the young runner’s performance in Bahamas.

“Damiano has done Tanzania proud. He has put himself in the limelight and now it is up to him to continue working hard,” he said.

Tanzania also fielded two swimmers at the games, namely Celina Itatiro and Collins Saliboko.

The TOC official also praised the two swimmers and asked them to train hard ahead of the forthcoming competitions.