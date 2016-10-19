Teenage golfer earns national team call-up for ECA Cup

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Jay Nathwani of ArushaGymkhana Club has earned his first national golf team call, following his heroics at the World Junior Open 2016 held in Scotland recently.

Nathwani, currently playing handicap 12, is among a proficient team of 14 players who will be competing to make a cut for selection ahead of this year’s East and Central Africa Golf Challenge teeing off on October 25 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Tanzania Golf Union ( TGU) chairman Joseph Tango said yesterday that Nathwani’s inclusion in the national team could be the basis of bigger fortunes ahead.

Tango has congratulated the teenage golfer for his selection and urged him to train even harder, saying he has the potetntial excel internationally.

Tango said that the team will later be reduced to nine golfers, who would represent the country at the prestigious regional Golf Challenge event.

At least 12 national teams are expected to battle for the regional supremacy.

Other golfers selected in the team are Arusha based- Abbas Adam, who plays handicap 1 and Adam Said who plays handicap 2. The duo plays for Moshi golf club. Others are Elisha Mbwambo, Georhe Sembu of TPC Moshi and Isaack Wanyenche of Kili Golf.