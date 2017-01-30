Tennis players seek to shine in Kenya

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmenie.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania wheelchair tennis players have expressed hopes to win claim titles in two major tennis championships to be held in Nairobi, Kenya next month.

The team’s head coach, Riziki Salum, said yesterday that at least six players would head to Kenya for the Nairobi Open scheduled for February 13 to 15 in Nairobi, and later the BNP, Paribas, African WTC qualifiers.

The qualifiers to be held in the Kenyan capital from February 16 to 19, will also draw teams from Uganda, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe and the hosts Kenya.

Last year, Tanzania won the overall second position behind the winners Egypt while the hosts Kenya finished third overall.

The coach said his players have been engaged in a serious training though sponsorship was the main concern.

‘We are yet to secure an effective sponsorship despite sending voluminous requests to the business firms and individuals,” he said.

Novatus Temba, one of the team’s industrious players, said they are well positioned to lift the silverware this year after narrowly missing it in 2016.

“We committed minor mistakes that led us to narrowly miss the title, we promised to more cautious this time around,” he said.

Tanzania fielded three men players in the last year event. Others besides Temba were Juma Hamisi and Vostar Isaya.

The Girls team was formed by Rehema Selemani, Lucy Julius and Biliama Mustapha.

Rehema Selemani, who is the team’s most experienced player, promised Tanzanians to bring them the event’s coveted trophy.