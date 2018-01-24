Melbourne. World number one Simona Halep expects a "marathon" in her Australian Open semi-final against Angelique Kerber after blitzing sixth seed Karolina Pliskova in their Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday.

The Romanian overcame a shaky start to reel off nine games in a row and 12 of the last 14 games to recover from 0-3 en route to a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

The match was over in 71 minutes - a stark contrast to her third-round victory over Lauren Davis of the US.

That lasted 3hr 44min with Halep winning 15-13 in the final set after saving three match points.

"For sure is going to be a second marathon this tournament," said Halep looking ahead to the semi.

She has played the German 2016 Australian Open champion eight times with the series level at 4-4.