Test for Yanga, Simba in U-20 tourney

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Action continues in Mainland Under 20 Mainland tournament with Young Africans pitted against Stand United at the Kagera Stadium.

Mwadui FC host Mbao FC from 4.30pm, while Simba SC hunt JKT Ruvu of Coast Region at 2pm.

Tanzania Prisons lock horns with Ndanda FC of Mtwara from 4.30pm at the Azam Complex.

Other top eight encounters see Kagera Sugar facing African Lyon from 2pm before Azam FC play Toto African at the Kaitaba Stadium tomorrow.

The Sunday fixture will also see Majimaji of Ruvuma playing Ruvu Shooting from 2pm while Mtibwa Sugar will face Mbeya City from 430pm at the Azam Complex in the city.

Semifinals are scheduled for December 9th in Dar es Salaam, while the final matches will be held on December 11 at the same venue.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) information officer Alfred Lucas said many talented players have been scouted.

“The first round was very exciting, and we believe the coming round will be much better,” said Lucas.

Young Africans U-20 coach Shadrack Nsajigwa said they are hopeful to go all the way to the finals of the competition. Nsajigwa said they started the tournament on a low note, but their players have gained momentum.