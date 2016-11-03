Thousands bury slain Mashali

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Thousands of boxing enthusiasts turned out at the Kinondoni cemetery where slain super middleweight boxer, Thomas Mashali, was laid to rest.

Veteran and young boxers, artistes, musicians and people from all walks of life paid their last respects at the Leaders Club before burying the vocal boxer who will also be remembered for his flamboyance in the ring.

Mashali, who was to fly to Germany later this month for a money-spinning fight, was lynched by unidentified assailants on Monday at Kimara Bonyokwa, a suburb of Dar es Salaam.

After paying respects at the packed venue, the body of the one of the most exciting boxers to watch in the country, was then moved to the cemetery for the final burial service.

A section of the teary mourners described Mashali as a boxing icon despite being in the game for nearly a decade. He turned professional on November 27, 2009.

Shaban Kaoneka, who was the last professional boxer to fight against he departed Mashali, said Mashali was a role model for a lot of boxers whenever he climbed into the ring.

“I still don’t believe if we are really going to bury Mashali. He was a great fighter and never gave in easily,” said Kaoneka, who lost the fight on points back in September.

“I will never forget him because I was his last opponent and he beat me on points. He was a real warrior and I took many positives from him.

“A few days before he left us, he called me and encouraged to keep working hard in training. He told me to keep working hard for it will pay off in the near future.

“I will definitely heed his piece of advice even though when I recall his voice, tears flow down my cheeks.”

The teacher

Abdallah Pazi, another fast-rising middleweight boxer, described Mashali a “real teacher”, saying the fallen boxer was his role model and promised the he would follow in his footsteps.

“The middleweight class had three top boxers only, namely: Mashali, Cheka (Francis) and me. To me, Mashali was like a real teacher. He inspired me throughout his brief, but illustrious career and I promise that I will not let him down,” said Pazi.

“Now, it’s only me and Cheka remaining with almost similar skills as the late Mashali, so even when it comes to fighting, I will only take on Cheka otherwise all fights have to be international. We will really miss him.”

He stressed: “I have lost my teacher, but the country has lost one of the best boxers of this generation.”

Take the positives

Cosmas Cheka, another brilliant boxer, said the death of Mashali has left a huge gap in professional boxing.

“It is a massive loss for professional boxing. Mashali was inspirational for a lot of the up-and-coming boxing boxers, but their role model is gone. It’s so painful,” said Cheka.

“Mashali was a human being; he had his strengths and weaknesses just like everyone.

I hope that the budding boxers will take the positives as they try to break to the top.”

“A lot has been said and peddled via social media platforms. Some are true, but most of them aren’t. Only those who were closer to him can tell a true story of Thomas.”

Ernest “Tyson” Bujiku, Hassan “Red Bull” Matumla, Rashid “Snake Man” Matumla, famous trainer, Charles “Spinks” Mhilu, Twanga Pepeta Managing Director, Asha Baraka, former Kinondoni Member of Parliament, Idd Azzan and many others described the late Mashali was the one of the best professional boxers in the country.

Mashali’s elder brother John Ndalanga thanked the all those who facilitated the burial ceremony.