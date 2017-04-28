Three swimmers set for the world meet in Hungary

By By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Three swimmers will represent Tanzania in the 17th World Swimming Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from July 14 to 30. The swimmers are Sonia Tumiotto, who is now studying at St Felix School in the United Kingdom, Hilal Hemed Hilal and Adil Bharmal, according to Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) secretary general, Ramadhan Namkoveka.

Namkoveka said yesterday that the three swimmers have been selected by the TSA technical committee under Amina Mfaume, who is also the owner of a swimming club called Champion Rise.

He said that only Bharmal is in the country while Tumiotto, who is also a swimmer if Dar Swimming Club (DSC), is in UK.

Hilal is in Thailand undergoing a one year swimming scholarship offered by the World Swimming Federation (Fina), according to the TSA official.

He said the committee used the recently ended National Swimming Championships held at Heaven of Peace Academy in Dar es Salaam to identify the trio. “We have many swimmers who can sine in international competitions, but some of them failed to compete in the national championships as per our directives,” he said.

“Our technical team has approved the trio to represent the country in this year’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.” “They are top swimmers as per criteria used by the technical committee. They will undergo residential camp for nearly two months under the tutelage of Noel Kiunsi before heading to Budapest,” said Namkoveka. He said the TSA chairman, Alex Moshi, will be the head of the delegation for the Tanzania team. The Budapest championships will see the swimmers compete in various disciplines, including open water, whereby by they will swim in the ocean or a river.

They will battle it out for top honours in the various categories, including the five- kilometer, 10km, 25km, diving, water polo, and synchronised swimming. Venues that will host the global event are Danube Arena, a brand-new indoor swimming pool complex for swimming, diving and synchronized swimming in Budapest.