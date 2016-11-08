Tony overcomes challenge to win Arusha title

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Frisby Tony overcame about 100 golfers on Sunday to clinch the Diwali tournament at the Arusha Gymkhana Club course.

Ton, who was playing off handicap 11, managed to score 40 points, beating off a challenge from the likes of Peniel Uliwa, Nathwani Jay, Singh Prabvir, Shah Reece and Madina Iddi.

Uliwa scored 38 points to settle for the second place in the A Division event.

“I played really good golf today [Sunday] and everything was just going right for me on the course,” delighted Tony said.

“It was a good competition, though we had difficulties in maneuvering the long par 6 course.”

Playing off handicap 13, Burhanuddin managed to win the B Division title after chalking 43 points followed by Wambugu Phillip who managed 39.

Speaking after the tournament, Burhanuddin admitted that the event was competitive, but said he was happy to win the division.

“It was really a competitive event, but in the end, I managed to finish first. I am happy with the win and it’s my hope that I will continue winning next events,” said Burhanuddin. The Division C top prize went to Patel Celina (handicap-21) who carded 41 points as Aggarwal Sheetal (handicap-24) took the second place with 35 points.

“I am pleased with my progress. There were a lot of brilliant golfers out there, but I thank God that I beat all of them,” he said.