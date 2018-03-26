Top Z’bar golfer Vatch targets Easter Cup title

By Brown Msyani @thecitizentz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Zanzibar leading golfer Kyle Vatch is fired up to win the inaugural Easter tournament slated for Saturday at Sea Cliff Resort and Spa Club course in Zanzibar

“I feel confident because I have practiced a lot for it. After winning the Zanzibar Open recently, my mentality for the game changed and it helped me sharpen my mind,” Vatch said yesterday.

He added: “I can no longer aim for average scores; I will be aiming to play under par in all rounds.”

“Since the Zanzibar Open, I have trained intensively and I strongly believe I’m well prepared for the tournament because I have been following a strong work ethic that has improved both my physical and mental game.”

But he should not expect an easy ride as he will be up against a host of top amateur golfers from the East Africa region.

They include Andre Andre, who also says he will be all out for the title.

“I have been practicing well for this weekend’s tournament, and I am all set to tackle my rivals,” he added.

Mussa Foum, one of the fast-rising golfers in the country, has also expressed optimism that he will leave a mark at the event.

Aman Said of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club will also battle it out for the title in the eargerly awaited championship.

“I am aware that the tournament will be very competitive, but I believe I will be the winner,” he said.

The Sea Cliff Resort and Spa Club general manager, Elias Soka, assured golf enthusiasts yesterday that everything was in place for the club to host the tournament. He said that the tournament is open for men’s Division A, B and C, seniors, and ladies in different age groups.

“The Sea Cliff Resort and Spa golf Club course is in good condition to host the championship,” he said.

“We would like to see as many elite golfers as possible come and compete in this year’s Easter Championship. We have set aside hefty prizes for winners,” he added.