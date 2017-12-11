Top drivers to spice up Moro Rally rivalry

By Mohamed Ugasa @TheCitizen news@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Motorsport fever is mounting high among sports enthusiasts ahead of Mkwawa Rally, which has attracted 15 drivers.

The Mount Uluguru Motor Club-organised rally that heralds closure of the 2017 season, starts on Saturday in Morogoro.

A special stage will precede the full showdown on Sunday at Mtibwa Sugar plantations, according to the clerk of the course Makau Moss.

Moss confirmed yesterday that all top drivers, including newly crowned Automobile Association of Tanzania (AAT) champion Gerald Miller, have confirmed their participation.

Miller, the Arusha-based driver, and his navigator Peter Fox, claimed the national title during the penultimate rally staged last month in Dar es Salaam.

Moss said he optimistic more drivers would register for the anxiously awaited rally before the deadline for confirmation expires later this week.

He said the super special stage is part of the championship in Morogoro. Miller will be competing in Morogoro for sportsmanship and put a record points in domestic events having bagged 98 points in the past six rallies.

Other drivers who have also confirmed to take part include those vying for the second-place finish.

The contenders for runners-up finish include favorite Harrinder Deere who is navigated by Mosses Matovu, Dharam Pandya/ Awadh Bafadhil, Samir Nahdi Shanto and Arusha’s Gurpal Sandhu.

Others in line-up comprise Randeep Birdi, last season’s champion Jamil Khan, Moshi-based Hari Singh’s team trio of Guljit, Rajpal and Ajminder Dhani.

Former national champion Ahmed Huwel is also on the list of drivers seeking to shine in what promises to be a thrilling rally.

Despite the premature championship decider, the second-place finish will be fiercely contenders as well.