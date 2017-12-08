Top golfer to colour Uhuru Day tourney

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Newly crowned NMG Monthly Mug champion Vick Elias, is among elite golfers expected to compete in the Uhuru Day tournament slated for Sunday at the Lugalo Club course.

Sponsored by Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), the 18-hole tournament will also feature top golfers from five clubs, according to the Lugalo Club golf captain, Japhet Masai.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Masai named the clubs as Kilombero, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana, Arusha Gymkhana, Moshi’s TPC and Morogoro Gymkhana.

Masai said preparations for the one-day tournament, which will involve amateur and professional players, were on course.

“On behalf of the Uhuru Day golfing committee, I would like to assure golf enthusiasts and players that hefty prizes will be up for grabs during the tournament,” he said.

According to Masai, the 2017 Uganda Ladies Open champion Tanzanian Angel Eaton has shown interest in taking part in the annual championship but she is yet to confirm her participation.

He said the organising committee has set aside pulsating prizes for the gross winner, runners up, men’s Division A, B, C winners in what promises to be a thrilling event.

Winners in the senior, ladies and junior categories will also be awarded at a closing ceremony to be held at the club on Sunday evening.

He said they will also award golfers who place the ball nearest to the pin and winners of the longest drives in both men and ladies’ categories

The golfers tipped to shine at championship include Victor Joseph, who finished runner-up at the Rwanda Open in Kigali two weeks ago.

Others are Vick Elias, one of the best female golfers in the country at the moment and Noel Mheni.

Also on the list are Nichoraus Chitanda, Madengule Amanzi, Wagichoi Wambugu, Shabani Kibuna, Juma Likuli and Sara Dennis.