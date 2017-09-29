Top golfers for Lugalo meet

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. With registration deadline set for today, elite golfers from various clubs across the country are rushing to confirm their participation in the September Lugalo Monthly Mug edition.

The tournament to be held at the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) Golf Club, Lugalo tomorrow, is among the most coveted showpieces on the local golfing calendar.

“No one wants to miss out. A number of top golfers, including newly crowned Uganda Open champion Angel Eaton, have so far confirmed their participation in the tournament,” the Lugalo golf club captain, Japhet Masai told The Citizen yesterday.

Masai assured golf enthusiasts that preparations for the 18-hole championship were on course.

He said they expect a bumper entry, and urged golfers and sports fans to turn out at the club in large numbers and give the event its desired colour.

The club captain said any golf club member with handicap can play in the tournament.

“Players are set to battle it out for titles in various categories at the amateur level. We have sent official invitations to all members of our club,” he said.

He said that they have reached an agreement with the main sponsor of the championship, National Microfinance Bank (NMB), to keep bankrolling the tournament.

“I would like to inform all golfers that the TPDF Lugalo Club will conduct four super monthly mugs starting September 30,” he said.

Masai added that all four events will be sponsored by NMB Bank with the view to promote the game from club to national level.

He named the categories to be contested in the eagerly awaited event as men’s Division A, B, C, Junior, Senior and Ladies division.

The 18-hole stroke play tournament is held monthly to promote the sport and harmonise friendship among golfers and sponsors.

It is also used as platform to give juniors an opportunity to experience golf competitions and be ready for big tournaments.

Besides Eaton, other golfers lined up for the event include Vick Elias, Noel Mheni, Nichoraus Chitanda, Sara Dennis, Josephat Masai, Terence Mwakaliku, Petar Fiwa and Mohamed Nyirabu.

Also on the list are Joyce Svarvar, Rehema Athumani, Alfred Kinswaga, Sophia Mathias, Niko Baston, Wambungu Wagichochi, Juma Likuli, Japhet Masai and David Mollel.

Others are David Mollel, Nichoraus Chitanda, Mohamed Nyirabu, Peter Fiwa, Rehema Athumani, Terence Mwakaliku and Noel Mheni.

Vicky Elias, one of the highly-rated female golfers in the country, voiced optimism that he will sparkle at the tournament.

“I have had perfect preparations for the tournament and I am really looking forward to taking the top spot,” Elias, who is a member of TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, said.

“I know that the event will be very competitive, but I believe I will be the winner,” she said confidently.

Dar es Salaam Gymkhana’s Jonathani Nkandala also promised to shine in the tournament.