Top golfers set for battle

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

For golf enthusiasts, Sea Cliff Resort & Spa Zanzibar course is a place to be this weekend as it hosts a tournament featuring top golfers from around the world.

The two-day 36-hole stroke play format tournament, which tees off tomorrow, has attracted over 40 golfers from seven countries, including Italy and South Africa.

Elite golfers from Kenya, Uganda and hosts Tanzania are expected in Zanzibar today for the tournament known as Indian Ocean Trophy.

Sea Cliff golf official Elias Soka told The Citizen yesterday that preparations for the championship, the first event of its kind in the Isles, were on top gear.

“Sports fans should expect a major treat this weekend. Golfers from Italy and South Africa arrived here last night, brimming with confidence to perform impressively in the event,” said Soka.

The tournament has been jointly sponsored by a number of firms, including, Nabaki Africa Company, Auric Air Services Ltd, Tulia Unique Beach Resort and Nosy Sports.

Nabaki Africa general manager Mark McCluskey said that his company was proud to be associated with golf and that they are ready to offer lucrative prizes.

McCluskey said they are happy to support golf because it is among fast-growing sports in the country.

“We have set aside hefty prizes with a view to making the tournament more thrilling and competitive,” he said.

Nabaki Africa has been in the fore front in supporting the sport. Last month, the company sponsored Tanzania Open 2017, which took place at the Kili Golf & Wildlife Resort in Arusha.

The golfers expected to battle it out for top honours at the event include Chiku Elias and Akili Yusufali both of Tanzania; and South Africa’s Alister Petersen.

Also on the list are Jacobu Bymkhana from Uganda, Fabrizio Savegnago, Fabio Causnato and Vito Maria, all from South Africa.

Chiku Elias, one of the highly-rated female golfers Tanzanians bank on for the title, has voiced optimism that she will sparkle at the anxiously awaited tournament.

“I am well-prepared for the tournament. I am really looking forward to win the top honour in the female’s category,” Elias, a member of TPDF Lugalo Golf Club, said.

“I know that the event will be tough, but I am ready for the challenge,” she said confidently.

Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club’s Akil Yusufail also promised to shine in the tournament.