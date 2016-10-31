Toto Africans galvanised

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Toto Africans are struggling to get out of the relegation zone, but Saturday’s victory over Mtibwa Sugar may be all they wanted to turn around their season.

The Mwanza-based side, now placed second from bottom, pulled off a 3-2 win over the sixth-placed Mtibwa who were determined to close the gap on the top teams.

Toto Africans assistant coach Tom Josh heaped praise on players for a plucky performance and harboured hopes that the team will climb to safety after a few matches.

Mtibwa Sugar, one of the top teams in the premiership, headed into the game as favourites and lived up to their billing in the first half as they took a 2-1 lead.

Kelvin Friday put Mtibwa Sugar in the lead in the 11th minute before Waziri Junior levelled the score four minutes later, but the former secured his brace in the 37th minute with a superb goal to give Mtibwa Sugar a wafer-thin lead at the break.

However, Hamim Abdul levelled the score in the 65 minute before Omega Seme hit the winner late to hand ailing Toto Africans a rare win.

“This is a comforting win after losing consecutive matches. We were playing a top team and they gave us a stiff challenge, but at the end of the day we made it,” said Josh. “After losing our four consecutive matches, our players lost morale, but we did a great job to give them the kiss of life. They responded very well and I am confident that they will keep improving as the league gathers momentum,” Josh said.

Josh said the win has spurred them to turn around their season, expressing confidence of humbling Azam FC on Wednesday and JKT Ruvu this weekend.