Toto Africans play down Kaijage effect

By Jonathan Musa @jonathanmusa jmusa@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. Struggling Toto Africans are unfazed by the resignation of their head coach Rogasian Kaijage, bragging that they will bounce back soon.

Kaijage, who joined the Mwanza side just over three months ago, announced his resignation on Tuesday after experiencing a lacklustre start to the 2016/17 league season.

Toto Africans are third for the bottom with five points having played seven Vodacom Premier League matches.

However, despite Kaijage’s exit, Toto Africans are buoyant that they can perform better without the former Twiga Stars coach.

“We have not performed well since the start of this season. We are unhappy that we’re in the drop zone again. However, I don’t think that we will be there for a long time. We will certainly pull clear out of the relegation zone,’ said Toto Africans chairman Godwin Aiko.

“We have now lost our coach who decided to step down for all the reasons he stated on Tuesday, but mark my word, Toto Africans are going to bounce back in a fine fashion.

“His resignation will never derail the ultimate goal of our team. We want to perform well this season and we still have 24 matches, so I am sure that we will be in a better shape after a few matches.”

Aiko said the team will be under caretakers Jurgen Seitz, Tim Joshi and Juma Muhina who, according to him, are determined to transform the Toto Africans fortunes.

“Kaijage has gone, but we still have three good coaches at the club. They will work together and hopefully they will help move us to the dream land,” said Aiko.

The chairman called upon all members and fans to be patient and rally behind their team during this tough period.