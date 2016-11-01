Tributes flow for Mashali

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s boxing community was in shock yesterday after the tragic death of flamboyant boxer Thomas Mashali.

The never-say-die super middleweight boxer died from injuries suffered in brutal beating by unknown assailants at the Dar es Salaam’s suburb of Kimara.

Mashali was 27. He certainly has gone too soon and his ambitions of dominating his weight class will never materialise.

Mashali, who made his boxing debut in November, 2009, still had a long journey to glory.

The dreadlocked fighter met his death a few hours after railing against the state of boxing and mushrooming fight promoters to leading TV and radio stations in the country.

With multiple titles in a brief but illustrious career, Mashali may be regarded as a role model for the up-and-coming boxers in the ring for many years to come.

He last won the title on May 14, this year, after flooring Iranian boxer Sajjad Mehrabi to grab the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) world super middleweight belt.

Committed boxer

Tributes flowed from boxing enthusiasts with Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania (PST) president, Emmanuel Mlundwa saying the death of Mashali is a huge loss to the country’s boxing.

“I am really saddened by the death of Mashali. He was a real fighter,” said the legendary boxer.

“For anyone who has contributed immensely to the country, leaving us behind is always painful.”

“We don’t know why they had to kill him that way, but I will remember him as boxer who was committed to the sport. He was a very fit.

“If anything, he has left behind for aspiring boxers, it would be the commitment he had for the sport.”

Mlundwa disclosed that the departed hard-punching boxer was scheduled to fight in Germany in just over two weeks’ time.

“The boxing community has been denied a chance to see him play in a topflight bout in Germany on November 19. We had high hopes on him to win us plaudits, but unfortunately, that fight will never ever take place,” he said.

“With a heavy heart, I will have to call the organisers to inform them of the cancelation of the fight.”

Mlundwa said Mashali has left behind a boxing legacy for his family to be proud of.

Boxing promoter Kaike Siraju also expressed his sadness over the death of Mashali, saying it is a big blow for the country’s boxing.

“I woke up to the worst news in recent years. I am absolutely devastated by the passing of Mashali. He was an exceptional boxer in the ring, but we will never enjoy his skills again. It is painful,” Siraju said.

“All of our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.”

Role model

Professional boxing manager and promoter Juma Ndambile said the country has lost both a top fighter and a “very special man”, and described him as one of the best he has ever seen in recent years.

“He was a never-say-die boxer, he kept fighting till the end. We have lost an exciting boxer but, more importantly, a very special man,” Ndambile said.

“I am devastated and all my thoughts are with his family. Mashali turned professional a few years ago, but he maintained his class until his death.

He was quite a role model of the younger generation.”

Saddened professional boxer Cosmas Cheka said was a role model for many boxers and that he will be remembered for many years.

“I can’t believe that Mashali isn’t with us today. He was such a warrior that would fight anybody at a short notice. He was a true warrior, and a true asset to the sport,” said Cheka.

“He had the skills not many boxer of our generation possess and that’s why dominated his weight class for all these years. I have to admit that I learnt a lot from him.”

Mashali brought a length Francis Cheka unbeaten run in January, becoming the first local boxer to beat the Morogoro-based boxer in over five years.

“We will miss him. He was a tough challenger, I beat several times, but he finally overpowered me in our last fight.

Mashali has died young, but his legacy will live on,” said Cheka.

His trainer, Haji Ngose and Tanzania Professional Boxing Organization (TPBO) Limited president, Yasin Abdallah also described the fallen boxer as a warrior, saying his contribution in promoting the sport will be missed.

Kinondoni’s Police Commander Susan Kaganda did not give details of Mashali’s death, but said he beaten by unidentified assailants.