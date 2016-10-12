Tricky fixtures as the league roars into life

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Vodacom Premier League continues today with seven stadia hosting matches.

Simba, the rampaging league leaders, are at the Sokoine Stadium where they will take on hosts Mbeya City FC in a match the former must tread cautiously.

The defending champions, Young Africans, face another acid test in their title-defence mission when they host Mtibwa Sugar at the Uhuru Stadium.

Azam FC, who have yet to find their winning formula, will be playing away to Stand United of Shinyanga while Mwanza fans will witness a derby between Mbao FC and Toto Africans.

Majimaji FC will play host to Kagera Sugar in Songea while Mwadui FC and African Lyon will clash at Mwadui Complex with JKT Ruvu and Tanzania Prisons.

Of all these matches, fans’ attention will mainly be on three matches involving big teams, namely Yanga, Simba and Azam.

In Mbeya, Simba will be looking to cement their place at the top of the 16-team team table with a win over Mbeya City.

They sit atop with 17 points from seven matches while their opponents are five points adrift and have played a game more.

Simba have hardly walked out of the Sokoine Stadium unscathed, but head coach Joseph Omog has declared his side ready for the match.

The Cameroonian believes that Simba are in best form than any time in the past two seasons, thus a victory over the host team is “almost guaranteed.”

“We have done quite well since the league start and the boys are in enviable form. I believe that this is the best squad for the past two seasons and I have good feeling that victory is guaranteed on Wednesday (today),” said the coach.

Not to be outdone, Mbeya City head coach Kinnah Phiri said his boys will be all out to ensure that they get the maximum points on their home soil.

“We have been in good form lately, so that alone has given our players more confidence. But the fact that we will be playing at home, I am confident that Mbeya City will have the last laugh,” the Malawian said.

At the Uhuru Stadium, Yanga, who have played six matches, occupy the sixth place with 11 points out of a possible 18.

Their mediocre start to the season has prompted widespread rumours that the Hans van der Pluijm-led technical bench would soon be shown the door.

They face Mtibwa Sugar who are placed third with 14 points having played eight matches. It is a difficult match for Yanga considering their past meetings in the first league round. Speaking on the eve of the match, under pressure Pluijm boasted that his team will regain its sting and punish Mtibwa Sugar.

“We are playing a very strong team, they have prepared well to contain us, but I am optimistic that Yanga will put up the champions’ display to see off Mtibwa,” said Pluijm.

Mtibwa Sugar head coach Salum Mayanga also expressed his confidence that they will compound Yanga’s misery when they clash today.