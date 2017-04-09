Tricky ties as RBA League continues

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. For basketball enthusiasts, the National Indoor Stadium is a perfect place to wind up their weekend.

The RBA League continues today with five exciting games taking place.

Temeke’s Mgulani JKT open the day at noon with a tricky date against Kinondoni’s Chui followed by the DB Young Stars (Ilala) versus ABC (Temeke) clash.

Jogoo will have a difficult outing when they face wounded JKT while Oilers square up against Tanzania Prisons.

In the women’s league, favourites Jeshi Stars will be looking to collect maximum points when they clash with Vijana Queens.

However, Jeshi Stars will find it tough to gun down Vijana who no longer look also-rans this season.

The Mgulani-Chui is likely to rekindle the rivalry between Kinondoni and Temeke whenever their teams meet in almost every sport.

Mgulani coach Peter Samson believes that the game will be tough, but exuded confidence that they will have the last laugh.

“We are facing a strong team. Chui have always been stubborn in the league, but I am optimistic that we will overcome them tomorrow (today),” he said.

For his part, Chui coach Brito Safari said they have prepared well to beat Mgulani.

“We know there will be pressure from fans for both sides to win, but we have prepared very well and hopefully we will have the bragging rights at the end of the game,” he said.

Savio are the leaders of the league with 22 points after playing 10 games followed by Vijana with 21. The former are the only side with a 100 per cent win record this season.