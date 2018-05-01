Tumultuous welcome awaits victorious U17

Dar es Salaam. After snatching the Cecafa Under-17 Challenge Cup title, the national youth soccer team, Serengeti Boys, have turned their focus to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Cup finals.

Serengeti Boys return home today from Bujumbura, Burundi, where they emerged new Cecafa Youth Challenge Cup champions after beating Somalia 2-0 in the final on Sunday.

The team’s technical advisor, Kim Poulsen, wants his boys to hold a training camp abroad, Morocco in particular, to avoid what he termed as any distractions for his players and to get access to better facilities.

Poulsen said yesterday that camping abroad would enable his players to acquire the much needed exposure ahead of the Afcon Under-17 finals to be held in the country next year.

Poulsen has also asked Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to organise a number of international friendly matches for his team in their build-up to the finals of the continental championship.

He also showered praise on his players after the Cecafa tournament, saying they now have what it takes to compete against the beat teams in the East and Central African region.

Serengeti Boys launched their Cecafa Cup campaign on a low note as they battled to a one-all draw with defending champions Uganda.

In their second match, they had little mercy on Sudan as they trashed them 6-0 at the Muyinga Stadium, before notching up a 2-1 win against Kenya in the semi-finals.

On Sunday, Somalia had a goal disallowed in the second half against Serengeti Boys.

The game was spoiled by delays after the field was waterlogged due to rain.

Somalia had shocked defending champions Uganda 1-0 in one of the semi-final games.

They started the tournament with a 3-0 loss to Zanzibar, but were awarded the points and three goals after Zanzibar was disqualified from the tournament for fielding over age players.

The Somalia team went on to defeat Kenya 1-0 in another group game before settling for a draw goalless against hosts Burundi.