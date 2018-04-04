Twiga Stars eye flying start in women’s Afcon

By Oliver Albert @TheCitizentz oalbert@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The journey to the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals starts today with the first round matches at various venues around the continent.

Twenty teams will be involved during the first round qualifiers for places in the ultimate round.

The next eight days will witness the first and return leg matches of the first Round.

One of the outfits looking to make their presence felt in the qualifiers is the national women’s soccer team, Twiga Stars.

Twiga Stars’ quest for their second appearance at the finals of the Women’s Nations Cup finals begins today, when they face Zambia’s Shepolopolo at the National Stadium.

Twiga Stars coach Sebastian Nkoma said yesterday that his players were in high spirits, raring to give their Zambian counterparts a run for their money.

“Our target is simple and clear - to qualify for the finals in Ghana,” Nkoma said.

“We have to rise above the perennial under performers tag and post good results, and that requires proper preparations technically and self-belief that we can do.”

“As of now, we are happy with the preparations,” he added.

Twiga Stars and Shepolopolo renew their rivalry in the qualifiers for the first time since 2014, when the latter reigned supreme with a 3-2 aggregate win en route to the finals in Namibia.

The Zambian girls, though, will be hoping to avenge their elimination from the 2015 All-African Games qualifiers to the advantage Twiga Stars.

Twiga Stars stunned the Zambia team 4-2 in Lusaka, before going down 3-2 in Dar es Salaam, which saw them sail through 6-5 on aggregate.