U20 coach salutes players

By Charles Abel @theCitizen.co.tz cabel@mwananchi.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The national Under-20 soccer team, Ngorongoro Heroes coach, Ammy Ninje, has showered praise on his players after a 1-0 win against Morocco’s Young Atlas Lions.

“We are happy that we have beaten one of the best youth teams in Africa,” Ninje said shortly after the match at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

“We have shown that we have what it takes to compete against the best.”

A 62nd goal by fast-rising striker Mukhsin Makame is all the Heroes needed to down the Morocco team and sound a warning note to their opponents in the 2019 Africa Youth Championship qualifiers, DR Congo.

Makame scored through a penalty to send soccer fans at the Uhuru venue, including Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, into wild celebrations.

Ninje said the victory has given his charges confidence ahead of their enxt assigbnments.

The victory came as a timely relief for Tanzanians who were left disappointed when the country’s soccer giants, Simba and Young Africans bowed out of Africa club competitions.

Meanwhile, Simba have vowed to shrug off the disappointment of Confederation Cup elimination and salvage a faltering season.

The Msimbazi Reds were knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup by Egypt’s Al Masry on an away goal rule after playing a goalless draw in Port Said in the second leg tie on Saturday night. In the first leg which was held in Dar es Salaam on March 7, the results were a 2-2 draw.

Team coach, Frenchman Pierre Lechantre decided to field five strong midfielders aimed at pausing the threats from the host, that decision made his side to be defensive throughout the game.

The introduction of Laudit Mavugo and Shiza Kichuya who came in to replace Yusuph Mlipili and James Kotei seemed to benefit Simba who started to possess the ball and create the chances in the dying minutes of the second half.

Their arch rival Yanga were also eliminated by Botswana’s Township Rollers after also playing a goalless draw.