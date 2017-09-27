U20 defender to miss Nigeria clash

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The national U-20 women’s soccer team, The Tanzanites, have been dealt a blow as defender Khadija Ali has been ruled out of this weekend’s match against Nigeria due to injury.

Ali, one of the youth team’s key players, is still nursing a knee injury she sustained during the first round, first leg of the 2018 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria’s Falconets in Benin City nearly two weeks ago. This means the gifted defender will miss the crucial return leg clash against the Nigerian girls at the Azam Complex, Chamazi on Sunday.

But team coach Sebastian Nkoma says he has absolutely no worries over the absence of the defender as his girls fine-tune for the anxiously awaited showdown.

Nkoma said yesterday that he has at his disposal others players who are equally good to fill the void.

“As I speak to you now, the replacement has already been found and I have no sleepless nights over that issue,” the coach said confidently.

“We have been through such situations before and we always have a way to come out and conquer,” he added.

The Tanzanian girls, now shaping up in the city, face a must-win situation when they confront the West Africans.

Having lost 3-0 to Nigeria in the first leg, Nkoma’s girls now need a win of at least four clear goals on Sunday to remain in contention for a place at the 2018 Women’s Cup finals in France.

Today, they take on their sisters, Twiga Stars (the national women’s senior soccer team) at the Azam Complex in what will be their final build-up for the Nigeria’s clash.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the match will be handled by referee from Sudan Batol Mahjob Ibrahim, who will be assisted by compatriots Hanadi Mohamed Imail and Remaz Mohammed Khalil.

Falconets coach Christopher Danjuma was quoted as saying from Nigeria that he believes the experience in his team will give them the advantage against the Tanzanites.

His squad is a blend of a few players from the U-17 squad that participated in the Fifa U-17 World Cup in 2016 in Jordan and some from the 2016 Fifa U-20 Women’s World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

And ahead of Sunday’s qualifier, Danjuma expressed confidence that the experience of his talented players will be too much for the hosts to handle,

“We have players who participated in the last Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup and few others who are still within the age brackets from the last U-20 World Cup,” he told CAFonline.com.

“I believe their experience, coupled with the good training we have had in Abuja will certainly give us the edge against Tanzania.”