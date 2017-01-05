Ugandan determined to do well in in the Afcon

Kampala. KCCA defensive pillar Timothy Awany is determined to show he remains an important player for the Uganda Cranes as it prepares for the Afcon engagement in Gabon this month.

First, he has today’s friendly match with Tunisia in Tunis to prove his worth as head coach Micho Sredojevic will finally be trimming his squad to 23 players after this particular game.

Although, the steely defender is now brimming with confidence after going through the initial sieve and is keen to show what he can do if given the chance, he is worried about the last cut before the team heads out to Dubai for friendly matches with Slovakia and Ivory Coast that will precede the Ghana opener on January 17.

“I will be fully happy after overcoming one last hurdle. I’m just praying and working hard so that I make in the final 23-man squad,” the versatile defender who can ably thrive in defensive midfield, told Daily Monitor.