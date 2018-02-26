Ukonga Queens down Jeshi Stars

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It was all smiles for Jesca Julius on Saturday night as she steered Ukonga Queens to a 89-69 victory over Jeshi Stars in an exciting RBA League match.

Jeshi Stars, one of the regular campaigners in the RBA League, failed to match their rivals’ strength in the mouth-watering encoungter at the National Indoor Stadium.

Jesca formed a deadly partnership with Noela Renatus upfront and it came as no surprise when she notched 24 points for her team, while the letter had 16.

Also played brilliantly were Juliana Mwita and Helena Tauda, who notched 11 points each. “I am very happy to have helped my team beat Jeshi Stars,” the excited Jesca said shortly after the game.

“I must be thankful to my teammates. It was a tough match,” she added.(Brown Msyani)