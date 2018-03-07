Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Untapped talent on display in Arusha

 

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Arusha swimming club emerged overall winners of the inaugural National Masters Championship after collecting 1,529 points.

Kenned House swimming team finished second with 723 points in the championship, which came to a close on Monday in Arusha, while KMKM of Zanzibar finished third with 536 points.

Dar es Salaam and Moshi finished fourth and fifth with 211 and 100 points respectively.

Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) organised the championship with a view to promoting the sport in the country, according to the event coordinator, Khalid Rushaka


