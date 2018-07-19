VPL big guns to renew rivalry in Dar Sept 30

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The country’s soccer giants Simba and Young Africans will face off on September 30 in the 2018/19 Mainland Premier League match.

The clash, the first Dar derby of the new Premiership season, will take place at the National Stadium, according to Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

The top-flight, which decides the country’s representatives in the Africa Champions League, will kick off on August 18 featuring 20 teams.

TPLB chief executive officer Boniface Wambura said yesterday Simba would face Mtibwa Sugar on August 18 in the Community Shield encounter, which marks the start of the new season.

The match will take place at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

According to Wambura, Mainland champions Simba will launch their title defence campaign against Tanzania Prisons on August 22 at the National Stadium.

The day will also see Ruvu Shooting confronting Mtwara’s Ndanda FC at Mabatini ground in Coast Region, while Alliance School will play Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Coastal Union will host Iringa’s Lipuli FC at the Mkwakwani Stadium and Singida United face Shinyanga’s Biashara United, while Kagera Sugar and Mwadui FC will clash at the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba.

On August 23, Young Africans will be in Morogoro to face hosts Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium, and Azam FC will host Mbeya City at the Chamazi Complex.