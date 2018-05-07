VPL glory in sight for high-flying Simba

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In-form Simba took a giant step towards the Mainland Premier League title after squeezing a 1-0 win against Ndanda yesterday.

A first half goal by their Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi at the National Stadium, is all the Msimbazi Reds needed to down the Mtwara-based team and get one hand on the trophy.

They now need just two points in their next three matches to win the league for the first time in six years.

They remain unruffled at the summit of the 16-team league table with 65 points from 27 outings, 16 points ahead their closest challengers Azam FC. Azam, against all predictions, succumbed to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of struggling Stand United in another league match at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga yesterday.

Defending champions Young Africans sit third. They are 17 points adrift of leaders Simba.

Simba, needing a win to maintain their winning run in the elite league, went one up in the 43rd minute when Okwi beat Daniel Makonga with a sizzling shot, his 20th goal of the season.

Line-ups:

Simba:- Aishi Manula, Nicholas Gyan/Rashid Juma(62nd), Asante Kwasi/Mohammed Hussein (72th), James Kotei, Yusufu Mlipili, Erasto Nyoni, Jonas Mkude, Shomari Kapombe, Emmanuel Okwi/Laudit Mavugo (90th), John Bocco and Shiza Kichuya.