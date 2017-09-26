VPL not a two-horse race: coach

By By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Zubeiry Katwila is enjoying his place in the sun as coach of Mtibwa Sugar, but the modest tactician still believes it is too early for the club’s fans to start fantasizing about the championship.

Katwila has dismissed suggestions that the Mainland Premier League is a two-horse race between the Morogoro-based side and Azam FC.

Mtibwa, a good team in almost all seasons, remain unruffled at the summit of the log following a rich vein of form since the start of the 2017/16 Mainland Premier League season.

They have garnered 10 points from four matches and ooze experience in the shape of midfielder Shaaban Nditi, defender Issa Rashid, striker Kissant Khamis and Stamili Mbonde.

Mbonde was on target on Sunday when, for the first time since the start of the season, they dropped two points after they battled to a 1-1 draw with hosts Ruvu Shooting in Coast Region.

However, as the top-fight rolls into the fifth round this weekend, Katwila has decided to remain grounded in morale. “We have just played four matches out of 30. Yes, the team is doing well and we are on top of the log, but to me it’s still too early to even think of the title,” says the Morogoro side coach.

“I would rather keep telling my boys to take every game as it comes then we will see. It’s never over until the last game of the league,” he insists.

Azam FC assistant coach Idd Cheche, whose side squeezed a 1-0 win over Lipuli FC at the Chamazi Complex on Sunday night, has similar views.

“We are in a competition with other teams and they also want to beat us, so we are not talking of title as yet,” he says.

Second-placed Azam tie on 10 points with pace setters Mtibwa, but they are behind on goal difference.

Newly promoted Singida United, who are under the tutelage of former Young Africans head coach, Hans van Pluijm, sit third with nine points after four outings.

Singida United have quality in both the technical department and the players, and if they apply themselves to their full potential, just like they are doing, then they are capable of making their presence felt in the elite league.

Mainland giants Simba, who fluffed the chance to bounce back to the top of the 16-team league table after dropping two vital points in their two-all draw with Mbao FC in Mwanza last week, sit fourth with eight points. But the Msimbazi Reds assistant coach, Jackson Mayanja, still believes they have what it takes wrest back the top spot from Mtibwa.

“We do not want to prove anything to anyone and our job as coaches is to motivate the players to do their best and enjoy themselves in the campaign,” he says.

Fifth-placed Tanzania Prisons and defending champions Yanga also have eight points each, but they are adrift of Simba on goal difference. Like Mtibwa, Azam FC, Singida United, Simba and Prisons, title-holders Yanga also have yet to taste defeat in the campaign.

Lipuli FC coach Amri Said, whose side lost 1-0 to Azam on Sunday night, has laughed off suggestions that he is under pressure following the Iringa-based team’s dismal performance in the league.