VPL title a two-horse race

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Will it be Simba or Young Africans? That is a multi-million shillings question on many soccer pundits’ lips after the Mainland Premier League title was whittled down to a two-horse affair last weekend.

Simba cut leaders Yanga’s advantage to one point at the top after an emphatic 3-0 victory over Majimaji at the Majimaji Stadium in Songea on Sunday.

The Msimbazi Reds now sit second with 48 points from 21 outings, one point behind their arch-rivals Yanga.

The defeat left Majimaji glued in the third position from the bottom of the league table with just 20 points from 21 outings.

Defending champions Yanga also gave their supporters something to smile about over the weekend as they beat Shinyanga’s Stand United 4-0 defeat at the National Stadium on Saturday.

While the battle for the title and the jackpot that goes with it is between Yanga and Simba, Azam are the team with the momentum.

The ice cream makers have been brilliant recently, demolishing both Yanga and Simba.

They inflicted a painful 4-0 defeat on George Lwandamina’s men in the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar before squeezing a slim but vital 1-0 win over Simba in a league match clash at the National Stadium.

If they can maintain their impressive form, they will heap huge pressure on the two outfits as the league inches towards the home stretch.

Azam, who are fourth in the league standing with 34 points, were expected to go head to head with Ndanda FC from Mtwara at the Chamazi Complex last night.

Simba’s assistant head coach, Jackson Mayanja said yesterday that he was optimistic the Mainland giants would maintain their winning run in the league.

It was a memorable win for both Mayanja and the team’s head coach, Joseph Omog who got so excited that that they almost flung themselves to the ground at the Majimaji venue.

“I am very that we have managed to put our league campaign back on track. We will not afford another slip-up,” the Ugandan told The Citizen by phone from Songea.

The victory not only eased pressure on the Msimbazi Street team’s coaches, but also came as a timely relief for team fans who were left puzzled when their outfit went down 1-0 to Azam.

Maynja assured Simba supporters that their target was to win all their remaining matches so as to realise their ‘dream’ of emerging new Mainland champions when the topflight comes to an end in April.