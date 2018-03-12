VPL top spot in sight for Yanga

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. In-form Young Africans will be seeking topple their arch-rivals Simba when they face stubborn Stand United in the Mainland Premier League match at the National Stadium today.

Leaders Simba, who top the 16-team league with 46 points, three ahead of defending champions Yanga, are not in action this afternoon.

But Yanga must notch up a win of at least 14 goals if they are wrest the top spot from the Msimbazi Reds.

This because, Simba, who are gunning for their first league title in five years, boast 49 goals against and their nearest challengers’ 35.

And Yanga should not expect an easy ride as Stand United, who battled to a 3-3 draw with Simba last week, have vowed to produce an upset today.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Prisons striker Salum Kimenya scored twice to steer his team to a 2-1 win against Mtibwa Sugar in the Mainland Premier League match at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya yesterday.

Mtibwa Sugar broke the stalemate in the 31st minute through Stamil Mbonde.

Four minutes later, Kimenya, who was like a thorn in the flesh for Mtibwa defenders, levelled matters. He made 2-1 in the 64th minute.