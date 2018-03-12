Veteran golfer shines in Dar

By Brown Msyani @TheCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Veteran golfer Dimesh Mawji of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club believes he has what it takes to win more of golf’s top honours after winning the Britam Corporate tournament.

Playing off handicap 12, Mawji, emerged the overall winner of the 18-hole tournament after returning 41 stable ford points at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club course on Saturday evening.

The one-day tournament featured a number of top golfers, including the 2018 Nigeria Open champion Angel Eaton, Vicky Elias and Aine Magombe.

Lugalo Golf Club’s Issa John, playing off handicap 15, settled for the second position after garnering 40 points

“It feels great winning the Britam tournament, especially since I won with some good scores. I am happy considering this is my first win this year,” Mawji said.

“It was very difficult because John was putting pressure on me and everyone in the chasing pack was playing well,” he added.

Mawji said his focus is now on the forthcoming competitions, which include next month’s Lugalo Open.

“I hope to do well. My target is to record some good under-par scores and set a few course records going forward,” he added confidently.

Division A prize went to Aidan Nziku, who scored 40 points to win on countback after tying with Ally Sharifu on the same score.

With a score of 40 points, Mohamed Sammy beat Marcius Kajuni to win division B title. The latter was forced to settle for the runner-up position.

In Division C, the trophy went to Gautam Chavda, who also had an impressive score of 40 points, while Young Lee was a runner-up with 36 points.

In the senior category, the bill was topped by Jonathan Nkandala with 35 points, while Godfrey Kilenga, who had 27 points, became the group’s first runner up.

The ladies’ category winner was Amandaya Mlula. She claimed the title after returning 38 points.

Rose Nyenza emerged winner of the Longest Drive in the ladies’ category while in the men’s discipline, the title went to Asin Mohamed Rahim.

Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club captain, Akil Yusufali was pleased by the tournament’s success.

“The championship has been a success. The turnout was great, the sponsorship was wonderful,” said Yusufali.

“We are excited that we had elite players from four clubs. We are happy that our very own player (Mawji) emerged the overall winner,” he said.

Over 70 golfers competed for the big prize, a significant rise from the 60, who entered the competition last year.

Clubs that fielded players in the tournament are Morogoro Gymkhana, TPDF Lugalo, Arusha Gymkhana and hosts Dar es Salaam Gymkhana.

It was organised by the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club under the auspices of Britam Insurance Company with a view to promoting the sport in the country.