We’ll break Dar curse: Mtibwa

By Majuto Omary and Abel Charles @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. As the Mainland Premier League match against Young Africans looms, Mtibwa Sugar have stepped up preparations, making final touches on perfecting their finishing skills.

And Mtibwa coach Zubeiry Katwila is not worried about the Morogoro team’s failure to shine when up against the Jangwani Street giants at the National Stadium and Uhuru venue.

Having lost four times at the two venues in four seasons, Mtibwa will, arguably, start as underdogs when the two teams face off at the Uhuru Stadium on Saturday.

In the 2013/14 season, Mtibwa, who are now at the summit of the league table with 10 points from four games, went down 2-0 to Yanga at the National Stadium.

They succumbed to a defeat of similar margin to the Dar es Salaam team in the 2014/15 season before going down 1-0 in the 2015/16 season at the same venue, which appears to be a hostile ground for them.

In the 2016/17, Yanga, who beat Mtibwa almost at will in Dar es Salaam, inflicted a 3-1 a defeat on the Morogoro side.

Mtibwa’s best performance in Dar es Salaam dates back to the 2012/13 season when, against all predictions, they held Yanga to a one-all draw.

“They (Yanga) should not expect an easy ride this time around. We are well prepared for the match. To win at the Uhuru Stadium will mean more than three points for us,” Katwila said yesterday.

To ensure they shine on Saturday, Katwila and his technical staff have been the players through their paces during their training sessions.

Elsewhere, third-placed Singida United will face Azam FC at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

In Shinyanga, baptism of fire awaits Stand United when they take on Simba at the Kambarage Stadium. Ndanda FC and Lipuli will lock horns at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara, and Majimaji host Kagera Sugar at the Majimaji Stadium in Ruvuma while Mwadui FC confront Mbeya City at Mwadui Complex.