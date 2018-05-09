We’ll delay Simba’s title party: Singida Utd boss

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Coach Hans Van der Pluijm has vowed to give Singida United fans something to shout about during this weekend’s match against Simba.

Simba can wrap up the Mainland Premier League title with victory at the National Stadium on Saturday-- a situation Pluijm said is “not ideal.”

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, the former Young Africans coach promised to do everything they can to delay Simba’s title party.

He said the chance to delay the Msimbazi Reds wrapping up the league title offers extra motivation for Singida United heading into the clash.

“This week, we have been working on a game that many soccer fans are already talking about,” Pluijm said.

“Of course, I mean our match against Simba. This game doesn’t come in an ideal situation, for there’s quite a gap of points between the two of us, but we all know that it’s a special game,” he added.

Pluijm also promised to avenge his side’s humiliating 4-0 thrashing by Simba in the first round of the league at the Namfua Stadium in Singida.

In-form Samba, gunning for their first league title in six years, have been winning matches almost at will this season. They now boast 65 points, 24 ahead of Singida United, who sit fourth in the 16-team league. Their nearest challengers Azam FC have 49 points while defending champions Young Africans are third with 48 points from as many outings.

“Take it from me, we will hand Simba their first defeat of the season on Saturday,” Pluijm insisted.

His Simba counterpart, Pierre Lechantre said nothing would stop his swashbuckling side from clinching the title with two games to spare.

“We’re looking forward to playing against Singida and having a good performance. That’s what our fans deserve,” said Lechantre.

Simba warmed up for Saturday’s match with a 1-0 win against Ndanda FC at the National Stadium last weekend.